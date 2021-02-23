WandaVision has won over fans of the Marvel MCU, but has also given a different take on superhero stories. With Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as protagonists, its end is getting closer.

After the revelations in chapter 7, where it was already confirmed that Agnes is Agatha Harkness, more than one follower is waiting for the “Luke Skywalker level cameo in The Mandalorian” that Olsen announced days ago. To increase this information, Bettany commented that Evan Peters’ income was not said actor, but one “with whom he always wanted to work.”

As the days go by, fans have turned to social networks to debate the different theories about who is the final character that should appear, for the moment, names like Magneto, Wolverine from the X-Men and Doctor Strange are among the favorites.

WandaVision’s Final Cameo: Candidates

According to fans, one of the big entries to WandaVision could be magnet, a character who in the comics is the father of Scarlet Witch. Will Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender reprise the role?

For many, the most obvious income option is Doctor Strange. Viewers are hoping to see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role, considering that Wanda Maximoff will appear in the 2022 sequel to the sorcerer Multiverse of madness.

Since Paul Bettany’s interview with Esquire, where he announced an ‘epic cameo’, many fans have started discussing the possibility of seeing McKellen or Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier) on WandaVision. In the case of the second, the actor revealed that he did meet with Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel Studios, but, as he indicated, “his work with the brand ended.” Only two chapters to see the grand finale, we can only wait.