WandaVision is considered the first big success of Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series has issued its latest chapter and thousands of fans comment on its outcome. However, the second scene that was shown after the credits left more than one viewer confused.

Here we will tell you what happened in that sequence. Therefore, we warn you that below you will read spoilers about the end of the series.

Spoiler Warning

WandaVision ends when Wanda maximoff reverts the spell that he cast on Westview and says goodbye to his family made up of Vision and his two children.

Before these events, the Scarlet Witch is responsible for absorbing all the power of Agatha Harkness and, using the runes, turns her into a mere mortal .

The second post-credit scene shows Wanda alone, but with a split, since she actually reads the Darkhold, also called the Book of Spells or Book of Sins, which possesses infinite knowledge and gives its readers what they need to obtain what they yearn for the most.

What is the meaning of the second post-credit scene?

It is clear that what Scarlet Witch wants most is Vision and his children, you can even hear the call for help from Billy and Tommy. This sequence would connect with Doctor Strange 2, where we could see her reach her full potential by putting into practice what the Darkhold offers her.

Additionally, the twins are likely to return, grow up, and become members of the Young Avengers. Will Wanda be able to contain her will and use her powers for good? Or, just like in the comics, will she become the MCU’s next villain?