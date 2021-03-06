The final chapter of WandaVision had great moments and sequences, but none were more shocking than the two scenes that were shown after the credits.

In this note we will tell you what happened in the first sequence, therefore we warn you that next you will read spoilers about the end of the Disney Plus series.

Spoiler Warning

WandaVision ends with Wanda maximoff reversing the spell that he did to Westview and saying goodbye to his family made up of Vision and his two sons.

After the credits we see Monica rambeau talking to Jimmy. Darcey is arrested and Rambeau heads to the town theater with an FBI agent who transforms into a Skrull.

The alien tells her that “a friend of her mother sent her,” Monica asks, “Where?”, And the skrull points her finger at the sky.

What is the meaning of the first post-credit scene?

The sequence indicates that Nick Fury is recruiting her and automatically connects her to the movie Captain Marvel 2 and the upcoming Marvel series Secret invasion. The skrull likely points to the space base that we saw in the Carol Danvers tape and that Fury controlled.

Nick Fury and Talo are confirmed to reappear in Secret invasion, fiction that will show how the skrulls infiltrated the Earth have lived.

The show does not yet have a premiere date, but due to delays in recordings, due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, it is likely that the first episode will air in 2023 via Disney Plus.