WandaVision, the Disney + series that developed the story of the Scarlet Witch and Vision after the events of Avengers: endgame, reached the end of its first and only season. The outcome left keys to what is to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also brought a shower of memes.

With only nine episodes, WandaVision managed to captivate fans of the superhero world. He showed and explored a little more the human side of the protagonists: their doubts, fears, pains and traumas.

The inclusion of characters such as Agatha Harkness, Monica Rambeau, the twins Billy and Tommy, among others; it generated that the fans created a series of theories that predicted the appearance of Doctor Strange, Mephisto and the long-awaited reference to a multiverse.

Likewise, after the broadcast of episode 9, the memes that made reference to the end of the season did not take long to come out. Some, making joke of the expectations that were formed around the outcome of the series. In this note we bring you a count of the funniest:

Wandavision: memes after the end of the first season. Photo: Twitter

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How many chapters does WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series has nine episodes, which were published every week. On launch day, there was a double chapter. The last installment was on March 5, 2021.