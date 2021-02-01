WandaVision is boycotted. The Disney Plus series has suffered its first leak on social networks by showing many of the scenes that can be seen in chapter 5 of the show starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Despite the fact that, in a fortnight of January, the account of the platform for Latin America published a video on Twitter where it asked not to give spoilers of the production, this has not produced results.

For this reason, it is believed that this Friday, February 5, 2021, a double chapter of fiction would be broadcast to counteract the leaked video that circulates on different social networks.

Disney Plus has yet to confirm the news, but it is likely to make its decision in the next few hours.

WandaVision – synopsis

Wanda maximoff Y Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the launch day there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021.

Paul Bettany talked about the latest episode of WandaVision

The actor who plays the android gave an interview to the Disgussing Film portal, where he confirmed that the end of the series will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think you are going to be tremendously surprised by the end of the series. I really think people are going to be like, ‘Oh my god!’ Fans are going to see the MCU in a whole new light and will also have a deeper understanding of in which direction it is moving, “said Bettany.