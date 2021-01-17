The premiere of WandaVision marked the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, through Disney Plus. For the occasion, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul bettany returned to give life to their emblematic characters in a risky proposal where the sense of reality is lost.

As we could see at its launch, the series will not be short of winks since it will be inspired by a classic sitcom. In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Bettany revealed that the first six episodes will follow this format and the names of the shows that will serve as a reference.

Ep. 1: The Dick Van Dyke show

Ep. 2: Bewitched

Ep. 3: The Brady bunch

Ep. 4: Family ties

Ep. 5: Malcolm in the middle

Ep. 6: Modern family

The news has excited fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sitcoms in general, since Malcolm in the middle it is one of the most beloved titles. “It’s the most witty, clever, sharp and original comedy of the season [2000]”Was the appreciation of the Los Angeles Times.

After this, the actor announced that the last three chapters of WandaVision will be different from the rest. For their part, fans were quick to speculate that it will be the moment when Wanda discovers that her ideal world is a fantasy and she loses her mental stability.

What is WandaVision about?

The show combines the comic style of classic situations with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, but begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. As a result, the characters will initiate a plan to combat the villains that will interrupt their tranquility.