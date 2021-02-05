The fifth episode of WandaVision in Disney Plus and more easter eggs and secrets were revealed from one second to the next, especially the one at the end that, if you haven’t seen it yet, we recommend that you then go see the episode as soon as possible.

Now, so many revelations and development in the plot of WandaVision provoked the inevitable reactions from social media. There was everything from those who had not heard of the leak to those who already put together the conspiracy theories.

Well what is this about SPOILER from WandaVision? You have to watch the episode, however, if you are immune to these kinds of revelations, stay. On warning there is no deception.

Here’s how fans reacted to WandaVision’s latest reveal

Well, we can no longer save it, the time has come to tell you that Pietro, Wanda’s brother, returned to WandaVision, the problem is that it is not the version of Quicksilver what we saw in Avengers Age of Ultron.

WandaVision introduced us to Pietro’s version, but the one we saw in FOX’s X-Men movies. We even see Darcy say that maybe Wanda changed her brother’s appearance, but, maybe it’s something else.

There were fans who also remembered the memorable scenes from Evan Peters in those salvageable movies of the X Men of FOX that just caused to have two Quicksilver at the same time in the cinema.

Even the accounts that summarize everything that happened in the episode of WandaVision did not take long to come out that technically us everything.

Well, let’s also keep in mind that this is the first formal crossover between Marvel characters who were born with FOX and Disney characters. To a certain extent, what happens in WandaVision is something historical.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that there were also those who waited for the original Pietro that came out in Avengers: Age of UltronBut, ultimately, this is Quicksilver from the Fox movies.

What did you think of the arrival of this version of Quicksilver to the MCU? Are you excited that this probable crossover can be presented? Do not stop following the conversation in our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.



