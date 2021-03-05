WandaVision was not chosen to inaugurate phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now fans can not imagine a better start for a franchise that “had nothing more to offer after the events of Avengers: endgame,” according to detractors. Turning the Marvel formula on its head, the series kept viewers on edge with one episode a week and unleashed their imaginations for the great possibilities that the premise promised.

The show introduced us to Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy a dream life and oblivious to alien invasions, monsters or political wars. Fiction did not take long to show its fissures and rethink the sense of reality to the spectators even before the protagonist.

A puzzling panorama for outsiders and connoisseurs of the Marvel universe for several reasons: WandaVision adopted the format of several sitcoms for no apparent reason, presented a fake world contained in a gigantic dome and monitored by a mysterious organization. Without a doubt, a different and risky bet, considering that the studio is not famous for leaving its comfort zone.

A unique and wasted opportunity

Beyond the reminiscences of Under the doom and The Truman show, the series had the potential to be a kind of Twin pearks and take the psychological conflict to a new level thanks to Wanda: “a myth that can spontaneously create anything” and with a mental stability cracking. Instead, the plot received a mild treatment and diminished its capabilities, while remaining a novelty for the loyal fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Special mention should be made of chapter 7 (homage to Modern family), which gave the show the opportunity to break the fourth wall, to build the super genre and make the viewer an accomplice, just as the anti-hero Deadpool or the villains of Funny games had. previously achieved.

Once the program is over, the experience falls short compared to the fictions of which it owes so much and that did not make the mistake of covering a lot to end up squeezing little. Everything sacrificed was for the sake of developing the leading duo: Wanda and Vision. The first brought out mental illness in a fantastic context, while the second invited existentialist reflection by discovering that his own life had been a pantomime.

Whether it was worth it or not, the answer is left to each viewer and the expectations that were formed during the development of the nine chapters of the show.

Self-sabotage, false expectations, and broken promises

WandaVision has a final surprise and fans are already debating which one it will be. Photo: Composition / Disney / Marvel Studios

For every chapter and track unveiled, fans unleashed their imaginations. Theories and answers to never-asked questions brought with them expectations that were not satisfied by the end result. Likewise, the announcement of a Luke Skywalker level cameo in The Mandalorian by Elizabeth Olsen made the names of great characters such as Doctor Strange, Magneto, Nightmare or Mephisto resonate on social networks. Nothing further from reality.

Below we briefly attach the three fan bets that vastly outperformed the series finale:

Doctor Strange was the safest bet for many. Viewers were hoping to see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role, considering Wanda Maximoff will appear in the Sorcerer Supreme sequel.

Nightmare and Mephisto were posited as the enemy hidden in the shadows above Agatha Harkness, who would eventually be overthrown in the aforementioned Doctor Strange sequel.

Magneto’s appearance was feasible now that Marvel Studios has the rights to all of the X-Men. Not only would he have expanded on the origin of his daughter Wanda, but he would have also formally introduced mutants to the MCU.

Tributes as a drag on the narrative rhythm

Photo: Composition / Marvel / Super Comicverse

As for the novel idea of ​​replicating the format of other shows, we certainly learned that there was a rationale behind it. A few deserved praise for the production that managed to replicate and revive old titles such as Malcolm in the middle and Modern family, as well as all its resources. This, added to the constant winks, made the series an unmissable multi-referential pop festival.

Despite this novel success, concentrating on simulating old glories put WandaVision’s own identity and even its narrative rhythm at risk. However, he managed to emerge unscathed from any blunder to elevate Wanda as Scarlet Witch and show that the MCU is willing to come up with risky proposals to stay current as the largest superhero franchise.