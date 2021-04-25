The Marvel Cinematic Universe It has become a great influence for many people in recent years. The characters in each of the films inspire millions of fans with their values ​​and actions, something that also happened with the recent series of WandaVision.

The story of Wanda maximoff Y View, living in a city secluded from reality, left a great teaching for all who saw it. At the same time, the character of Elizabeth olsen became a symbol of empowerment for feminism.

On WandaVision we could see a very different aspect of the Scarlet Witch. The woman afraid to show herself as she is in the saga of Avengers, unleashed its full potential in the series of Disney +, not only in terms of superpowers, but also his persona per se.

It is because of that Elizabet olsen She is proud of her character and considers it fitting that witches are now feminist icons, something her setmate endorsed, Kathryn hahn.

WandaVision defined a different world for the Scarlet Witch

In an interview for the magazine Glamor, Elizabeth olsen highlighted the great reception it had as Scarlet witch and celebrated the fact that modern witches are becoming relevant to the empowerment of women. Something that ended thanks to the actress who gave life to Agatha Harkness.

‘Kathryn Hahn was amazing working with. She always said, ‘We are witches. Isn’t that wonderful? We are these powerful women that men feared and had to murder because they are so afraid of our power and all the mystery involved in being a woman. ‘ So taking over witches again is really fun‘, declared the protagonist of WandaVision.

The role of witches in the MCU it is definitely something we had not seen in the same way in any other series or movie. WandaVision taught us many things about Scarlet witch, but at the same time let us discover another facet of Elizabeth olsen.

