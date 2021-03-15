The documentary ASSEMBLED: the making of WandaVision came to Disney Plus on March 12 to show us an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. In this, we were able to appreciate from the conception of the idea to the beginning of the recordings.

Likewise, the actors shared details of the popular show, experiences and unforgettable anecdotes for all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most striking reveals is about the inclusion of Scarlet Witch’s classic costume on the show.

As we saw in the sixth chapter dedicated to Malcolm in the middle, Wanda and Vision wore the classic costumes of their counterparts in the comics for Halloween. A special moment for Marvel Comics readers, but one that Elizabeth Olsen did not like at first.

Regarding the suit, the actress said that when she was filming Avengers: it was from Ultron, the directors showed her the comics as references and told her: “Don’t look at what they are wearing. I swear you won’t have a leotard, leggings and a crown on your head ”.

Photo: Composition / Marvel

“I was like, ‘Thank God!’ But now, the way we incorporated the retro Scarlet Witch costume on Halloween, it gave me a lot of joy. If you had asked me seven years ago to use it even in an ironic way, I would have said: ‘Really?’ ”, He explained.

After this, he announced that he saw said chapter as a unique opportunity that they could not miss. Plus, he felt like he owed it to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision – Official Synopsis

Combining the classic style of sitcoms with the MCU, the series tells the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two beings with superpowers who live an idyllic life on the outskirts of a city, until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is the right thing. it seems.