Like every week, Disney Plus has issued one more installment of WandaVision, a series that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the seventh release, we have met Agatha Harkness, identity behind Agnes and how Monica Rambeau got her powers.

But something that has gone unnoticed by many is the easter egg to Stan Lee, mind behind several mythical characters from Mavel Comics such as Wanda Maxinoff.

In the new episode titled Breaking the fourth wall, fans indicate that in the opening sequence, where a variety of images with Wanda’s name are shown, there is one that stands out among all.

The reference is on the car plate with the name of the Scarlet Witch and where they also appear the numbers 122822. Skilled followers have identified this number sequence as December 28, 1922, Stan Lee’s birthday.

WandaVision also included a reference to Stan Lee. Photo: Disney +

As is known, the cartoonist had more than one cameo in the different films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and others that are under the brand’s seal. Following his death on November 12, 2018, this is his most recent tribute from Marvel Studios.

While working at the comic book house, Stan Lee helped create many superheroes like Scarlet Witch. He also developed other popular characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, Ant-Man, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Black Widow and Doctor Strange. He retired from Marvel in the 1990s, but continued as the face of the company several years later.