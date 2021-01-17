The Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned with the premiere of WandaVision, its first series for Disney Plus. The show will finally reveal what happened to the couple, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, after Avengers: endgame, but fans will have to wait the rest of the chapters to solve all the mysteries.

As the careful production denotes, Marvel Studios spared no expense for the production of its hit series. However, fans did not expect each episode to cost as much as $ 25 million. Now, fans are wondering what the reasons were for such an investment.

It should be noted that WandaVision It will be directly connected to Doctor Strange 2, becoming a preamble for what would be the so-called ‘multiverse saga’. In the words of the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, this concept would be the future of the MCU, so they would be building the event from the beginning of phase 4.

It should be noted that the rest of the Marvel Studios programs for Disney Plus such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye will also cost an approximate $ 25,000,000 per episode. Without a doubt, a risky bet for the study, but one that also reflects the confidence that the franchise has in its products.

Compared to other productions, they are on par with what Apple is spending on its original series, The morning show, for your own Apple TV Plus platform. Such a show would cost $ 300,000,000 for two seasons (approximately $ 15,000,000 for each episode of the 20).

On the other hand, SeeApple, Apple’s fiction about a future in which humans have gone blind, will cost $ 240 million for two seasons.

Big-budget Netflix series like The Crown and Stranger Things cost $ 10,000,000 and $ 8,000,000 per episode, respectively, according to Variety.