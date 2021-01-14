WandaVision is one of the most anticipated series by Disney Plus subscribers. The fiction will have the format of a sitcom and will tell part of the life of Scarlet Witch after the battle she had against Thanos.

In November 2020, Kevin Feige gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly magazine, where he confirmed that the WandaVision story will have a connection to the film Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

Ideally, Marvel expects WandaVision to be just the pilot episode of a long-running television dynasty; the studio is already hard at work developing seven additional shows, each connected to past and future films, ”said Feige.

“WandaVision will establish a direct relationship with the 2022 film, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, with the witch of Olsen playing a key role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer,” said the executive.

Wandavision – trailer

WandaVision will premiere this Friday, January 15, 2021. The series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there will be a double chapter.

Wandavision – official synopsis

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

