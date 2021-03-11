WandaVision has shown colorful characters throughout its nine chapters. One of them is Agnes, the neighbor who helped Wanda Maximoff in her different day-to-day problems inside the Hex.

As revealed at the end of the series, Agnes turned out to be Agatha Harkness, an ancient witch whose purpose was to steal Scarlet Witch’s powers in order to become stronger. Under this premise, the host of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith, asked the director of the show, Jac Shaeffer, if the villain was part of Kevin Feige’s plan or someone she chose to be another member of the plot.

“Do not. They had a lot of things like, ‘Maybe this character, maybe this other character’ and Agatha was central to that conversation. In the early stages she functioned more as a mentor. Then when we walked into the room and really started to legitimately compose the episodes, it became clear that the antagonist role would be more suitable and serve the structure better. So we are moving more and more in that direction ”, explained the filmmaker.

Likewise, Shaeffer stated that they had an alternative history in mind where the Scarlet Witch and Agatha were not enemies, but on the contrary, they were going to be represented as an apprentice and guide.

“But we didn’t lose sight of her potential to be a mentor, teacher, partner, and confidant. All of that still permeates their scenes together. And we like to say that there is a version of the story where Wanda and Agatha walk together towards the sunset, know? You could see it, and I think that led to better writing for both of us, those shades of gray there, “he concluded.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.