WandaVision surprised fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of its sixth episode. In this one, Vision almost dies leaving Westview and Wanda expands her powers to save him, a process that led her to turn SWORD into a circus.

In this dramatic scenario, fans saw how the superhero tried to cross the wall that divides the alternate reality from the real world, so he began to disintegrate to be a corpse again, which confirmed that he is held together only by the powers of the Scarlet Witch.

In this way, Vision showed that he did not mind dying as long as he asked for help for the people within Westview. Furthermore, he was willing to sacrifice the dream life with his beloved. Reasons enough to be considered worthy by Mjolnir himself, as we saw in Avengers 2.

In the second Avengers movie, the character was created after Tony Stark and Bruce Banner uploaded the JARVIS AI into a synthetic organic body created by Ultron and powered by the Mind Stone. After this, he affirmed that he “is on the side of life” and aligns himself with the superheroes against the villain.

He then lifted Thor’s mighty hammer and rendered the team speechless, quickly gaining their trust. Six years after the tape, WandaVision confirmed that the mythical weapon of the Norse god was not wrong.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.