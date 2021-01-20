WandaVision marked the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 after a series of delays caused by the pandemic. With the premiere of its first chapters, fans will finally know how Vision survived the Infinity Saga.

What fans did not expect is that the series would have a connection with Avengers: endgame greater than one could imagine. In conversation with IMDb, Paul bettany (Vision) revealed that it was a post-credit scene from the film that didn’t make it to the final cut.

As he told the media, a morgue was shown where Wanda arrived with the aim of finding Vision. Instead, what we finally saw in theaters was the sound of a hammer against metal that referred to Tony Stark building his armor in Iron Man (2008).

The removal of said scene saddened the actor, who even thought his days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were over. What I did not know is that the executives had planned to WandaVision, series that resumed his character to the delight of his followers.

“I didn’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable and I said, ‘Look, it’s been a great experience and I love you guys, no hard feelings.’ They asked me if I was resigning and I: ‘No, are they firing me?’ Quickly, they denied it and I said, ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That’s how I got into the project ”, he shared with the media.

As it is remembered, the android died in Avengers: infinity war, when Thanos ripped the gem from his mind. For this, several fans wonder what is the reason for the iconic character to appear in the series. One of the most popular theories is that the world of WandaVision is the work of the Scarlet Witch.

The Scarlet Witch is one of the strongest superheroines in the entire MCU and, as is known, she possesses extraordinary abilities that would make her capable of creating an entire universe. Under this premise, the world of WandaVision could be the work of her telekinetic powers to live with her partner.