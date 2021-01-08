The WandaVision series is getting closer to premiering its new chapters. The new Marvel Studios production will focus on the peculiar life that Scarlet Witch and her partner Vision will have after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

When the series premieres in Disney Plus on January 15, MCU fans will only be able to watch two episodes of the nine that are scheduled.

As reported by the Comicbook portal, Disney would not apply the same strategy for the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian with WandaVision, when releasing all the episodes.

After the premiere of the two chapters, the streaming service will launch a new installment on a weekly basis, until the end of the series.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Empire that no person has been through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff in the Infinity saga. However, that would not have been the main reason why they decided to give it their own show through the streaming platform.

“No character seems to be as powerful as her or has such a poorly defined set of powers. So it seemed like exploring that would be worth it after Endgame, ”the executive explained.

WandaVision – trailer

What will WandaVision be about?

The show combines the comic style of classic situations with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth olsen) and Vision (Paul bettany) are two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, but begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. As a result, the characters will initiate a plan to combat the villains that will interrupt their tranquility.