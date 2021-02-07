The fifth episode of WandaVision premiered a few days ago on Disney Plus. The chapter showed new details of what is happening in the town of WestView, without leaving aside the surprise appearance of Pietro Maximoff, who died in Avengers: age of Ultron.

WandaVision has not yet solved all the mysteries that revolve around its history. For this reason, Vision has a small confrontation with Wanda, something that will be a constant in the next installments.

So he assured Jac schaeffer, creator and showrunner of the series, in an interview conducted by TV Line: “Viewers have invested a lot in Wanda and Vision, in their love story and their marriage in this city.”

“Like (in) all marriages, there are differences of opinion. That was always something that interested me a lot about this program: the domestic image of the two and how they become more authentic in that space, “said the creative.

Paul bettany (Vision) also hinted that the differences between his character and Wanda could grow during the next chapters, as they will be inspired by sitcoms from different decades.

“It’s looking at the American century through the prism of sitcoms. You start with Dick van dyke, where there is a real warmth in that relationship. In BewitchedYou have a man whose wife is incredibly powerful and yet he’s ashamed of how powerful she is.

“Then you get to The Brady bunch, where everyone pretends that there is nothing wrong with the world, while having this huge fight for civil rights and the Vietnam war. The eighties gave rise Famliy ties and teaching moments, to end the very cynical and genius moment of Malcolm in the middle Y Modern family”.

“On those shows, couples don’t necessarily love each other that much, and that fact serves our purpose very well on this show,” the actor said for TV Line.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.