WandaVision marked the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen. The first three chapters had a sitcom format and left doubts among viewers. One of the unknowns is related to Scarlet Witch’s brother, Quicksilver.

There are MCU fans who believe that Pietro Maximoff will return to life like Vision did. For this reason, the creator and showrunner of the series, Jac shaeffer, spoke about the character in an interview conducted by ComicBook.

“It is so difficult to answer these questions. These are very good questions. But again, it’s about Wanda’s inner life and what she experiences and her feelings. My approach with Wanda was to look at the woman in her entirety, right? All of her and all of her experiences, all of her trauma and losing Pietro is a big part of that, and being a twin is a great thing, ”Shaeffer said.

“Location wise, that was a lot of work in the writers room. When do we have these moments? When do we reveal things? When do we delve into authenticity? Because among the facts of the sitcom is the part of the happy and false environment, so it made sense to me at that moment that she had some emotional honesty, “concluded the creative.

Apparently, the appearance of the character is inevitable, since, a few days ago, the Spanish dubbing actor Rodri Martín tweeted a Wandavision spoiler involving Quicksilver. Martín is the one who voiced Pietro in the X-Men movies.

Evan Peters will join the UCM. Photo: Twitter capture Rodri Martín

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the day of the premiere there was a double episode. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021.