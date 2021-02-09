WandaVision has fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited with its fifth episode titled On a very special episode. In this they could see how the town of WestView is monitored by SWORD, the government agency founded by Maria Rambeau.

After revealing details about the organization, series creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer reaffirmed the importance of bringing Monica back in the fourth episode after the battle with Thanos, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

“Our priority was to introduce Monica. That was always what we wanted to do well at the top of the show. Second, our priority was for the 180 degrees of this episode to be completely separate from what we’ve seen. But we also wanted to answer the question of ‘Where are we on the MCU timeline?’ So this idea seemed to satisfy all of those things at once, ”he said.

“He established tonally that we are in a dramatic setting, a more grounded one. We learned a lot about Monica and what she is dealing with in that open cold. And then of course it’s always exciting to be able to get closer to the MCU canon and shed new light on it, ”he continued explaining to the outlet.

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.