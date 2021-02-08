The fifth chapter of WandaVision was one of the most watched by Disney Plus subscribers. The episode revealed more details about what is happening in the town of WestView, which is monitored by SWORD, the government agency founded by Maria Rambeau.

Jac schaeffer, creator and showrunner of the series, revealed details about the organization in an interview via HobbyConsolas. The also film director admits that the inclusion of SWORD in the series was a decision of Marvel Studios, but admits that she enjoyed being able to use the organization to give mystery to the plot of WandaVision.

“The idea that Maria Rambeau founded SWORD was a very big and very exciting discovery and in a way, I was a little jealous because we have this whole MCU episode and now we have to say that it happened off-screen, and it’s amazing. So being a part of it has been a lot of fun, and I love all the memes of Peggy Carter founding SHIELD, and it’s cool, so cool, “said Schaeffer.

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 6: February 12, 2021

Chapter 7: February 19, 2021

Chapter 8: February 26, 2021

Chapter 9: March 5, 2021.