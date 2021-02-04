WandaVision is the new hit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first four episodes premiered on Disney Plus and left viewers in doubt. One of the unknowns is related to the appearance of different heroes or villains in the series.

One of the most widely read rumors on social networks is the possible appearance of Fantastic 4Thousands of fans believe that the superhero family would make their debut in Marvel Studios fiction.

However, the creator of the show, Jac schaeffer, denied any relationship between WandaVision and Fantastic 4. The showrunner assures that it is a coincidence that arose as a result of the dialogues of chapter 4.

In that episode, Darcy reveals that the reality created by Wanda is linked to the CMBR waves, something that made thousands of viewers relate to the first Marvel family.

“I have to tell you that the CMBR, it was a coincidence. When I was putting together my proposal, I was trying to think, ‘What is the science behind a broadcast? How does this work?’ When I was in college, I had a friend who, in his thesis, was building this machine that was about measuring CMBR. All of that seems like really fertile ground for a two-way Avengers sitcom show, “revealed Schaeffer in an interview by Comicbook.

It is believed that the CMBR waves emitting from Westview could be the same ones that give Johnny Storm, Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Ben Grimm their powers.

When and what time to see episode 5 of WandaVision?

Chapter 5 of WandaVision will premiere this Friday, February 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The schedules in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am