Finally continues the MCU of Marvel studios with WandaVision, series that just premiered with two episodes in Disney Plus and that it is causing a good diversity of opinions around the audience that uses this service streaming.

The first two episodes of WandaVision they have a good amount of easter eggs and very well hidden secrets, however, they do not delve much into the details that the MCU followers are looking for. There is even a clear confusion that few have managed to escape.

In a previous article we told you about all the references, easter eggs and other details that the first two episodes of WandaVision, but, we are not really revealing any details that develop the confusing story.

How are fans of the MCU? Well, now we want to present you the best reactions that revolve around the WandaVision.

The best reactions of fans confused with WandaVision

That moment came to show you those reactions from the fans who were flat out thinking ‘what the hell did they just see?’ with the first two episodes of WandaVision.

The first one we show you is the spoilers without context from WandaVision. We haven’t seen this kind of post on Twitter for a long time and it’s a pleasure to find them again.

Let’s not lose sight that we will soon see a new Sokovian greeting that is sure to become very popular in the coming months. Suggestion, do not do this activity while someone is driving.

Right now, MCU fans are thinking about everything that could be happening with WandaVision.

You can also not miss the traditional meme of conspiracies and theories that mislead everyone of what is really happening with this new series from Marvel Studios.

Ultimately, what matters is that the series is appealing to the audience, despite how confusing it can be.



