A few days after the premiere of WandaVision, the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, revealed to TVLine that his episodes will not be half an hour as all fans expected, but “will have different duration times.”

The series, which will arrive next January 15 to Disney Plus , has not only confirmed the number of chapters that it will have, but it will begin the long-awaited Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which should have started in 2020 with the premiere of Black Widow, a film that was scheduled for 2021.

Disney Plus WandaVision Trailer

Confirmed WandaVision chapters:

Chapter 1: January 15, 2021

Chapter 2: January 15, 2021

Chapter 3: January 22, 2021

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021

What will we see in WandaVision?

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will take us to a world set in the 1950s, where the android is somehow still alive and enjoying a married life alongside the Scarlet Witch. However, all is not well in this surreal world.

WandaVision release date and broadcast schedule:

The Marvel Studios series WandaVision premieres this Friday, January 15, 2021 . The hours in which the chapters of this production would be available will be the following:

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 02.00 am

Peru: 03.00 am

Chile: 05.00 am

Colombia: 03.00 am

Brazil: 05.00 am