WandaVision is a few hours away from being released. The Disney Plus series will show the life of Scarlet Witch and Vision in a reality that is set in the 50s, 80s and 90s. In addition, it will be known how the android could survive after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

The show will have the characteristics of an American sitcom, as it will have friendly and comical situations. However, thousands of Marvel fans wonder which comics the production starring is based on Elizabeth olsen and Paul bettany.

Wanda and Vision in Marvel comics

Wanda and Vision began their relationship in 1970, then fell in love and married in the 1975 Giant-Size Avengers # 4 comic.

Years later they would become parents to twins William and Thomas, until Wanda learned that their children were not real, but were created by their powers combined with pieces of the soul of the demon Mephisto.

The iconic cover of the comic where Scarlet Witch and Vision get married. Photo: Marvel Comics

In the comic Avengers West Coast # 52, Agatha Harkness removed the memories of the children from Wanda’s mind to defeat the villain. This causes Scarlet Witch and Vision to separate physically and emotionally.

The Vision

Written by Tom King, the cartoon is the inspiration for the new Disney Plus production. This was confirmed Kevin Feige at the 2019 Sao Paulo Comic Con Experience.

“If you know that comic (The Vision), you will find Sparky the dog at a certain point in the series. But it has only been inspired by that story and is going in a different direction. It will be based after Endgame with the UCM ”, indicated the president of Marvel Studios.

Cover of issue 1 of The Vision. Photo: Marvel Comics

History of the comic The Vision

Vision He decides to move to Washington with his wife Virginia, daughter Viv, and son Vin. All of them were created and designed by the android himself in order to recreate a normal life.

The android and his family live in a suburb, where they are friendly with their neighbors. However, problems occur when some people perceive that they are not equal to the rest of the community.

A villain learns of the hero’s location and murders his daughter. Virginia decides to hide the body so as not to destroy the concept of Vision and his perfect family. However, at the end of the story, his wife and son Vin also die, so the superhero leaves his human side and dreams of being happy.