It’s no wonder that special editions of certain physical products are shipped without a disc, but usually at least one edition includes one. Additionally, discless versions include a download code to download the product. At the time of writing, however, it’s unclear whether the physical version of WandaVision will include a code .

Disney will publish a physical version Of Wanda Vision the TV series that debuted on Disney+ in 2021. There will be three editions, but apparently none of these will contain a disc whether it’s Blu-ray or DVD.

The contents of the physical version of WandaVision

What will they then include physical special editions by WandaVision?

Let’s start with the Steelbook (Full Slip), which includes a steelbook, a sleeve, a folder for postcards, character cards and an envelope. There are 1,250 units available. There is also an alternative version Steelbook (Double Lenticular Full Slip) with an alternate steelbook and lenticular case. Again there are only 1,250 units. There Steelbooks (One Click) instead it will include all previous content from both versions with an additional additional box: only 800 units will be available. The exit period is September 27, 2023.

We recall that WandaVision was the Marvel’s first show for Disney+ and follows the story of Wanda (Scarlet Witch), trapped in a fictitious world that in each episode changes historical period and refers to a different type of American sitcom.

