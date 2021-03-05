WandaVision, starring Elizabeth olsen Y Paul bettany, has won over fans of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel not only because of its plot, but also because of the new approach given to superhero stories.

After the premiere of the outcome of the series, more than one fan wonders what will be the fate of the Scarlet Witch in Marvel’s MCU. Here is the summary of the delivery.

Spoiler Warning

With Agatha threatening Wanda and holding Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard), she replies that she is capable of using her powers on the witch. With the children out of danger, the two begin to fight. In the middle of the fight, Harkness reveals that she can absorb energy, causing Scarlet Witch to begin to weaken.

Wanda throws a car at Agatha and the star to a house, but when she checks, the body is missing. Turning around, she runs into White Vision, who ends up attacking her. It is here that Vision appears, the one who was living in Westview, and both face each other.

As this happens, Agatha Harkness appears out of nowhere and heads downtown, forcing Wanda to follow her. There, the witch tells the avenger that it is time to accept reality and cancel the spell on the city. Citizens immediately begin to accuse and others to plead with Wanda.

On the other hand, we see the two Vision understanding their nature and determining that they are one. The one from Westview ends up releasing the other’s memories and the latter, confused, abandons the mission to destroy him.

In the central square, Monica (Teyonah Parris) helps Tommy and Billy beat the military, while director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) is stopped by Darcy.

In the final minutes of WandaVision, we see how Scarlet Witch’s mind tricks do not work as she expects and, with the ‘little’ magic she has left, she fights Agnes. What no one expected was the spell he had placed around Westview to stop Harkness’s powers.

After telling what she had done, Wanda becomes the Scarlet Witch in its entirety and decides the fate of her enemy: she will live in her created reality forever. Although the avenger won, she had to make a sacrifice: close the hex, which was going to cause her to lose her family.

After saying goodbye to her children, she and Vision speak for the last time. “You are my sadness and hope, but mainly my love“Wanda tells her partner seconds before disappearing. With Westview free, the Scarlet Witch flees the scene.

WandaVision’s post-credit scene reveals her whereabouts and how she is now studying the magical book Darkhold, possibly with the goal of bringing her children to life and learning to master its power.