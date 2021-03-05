The events of WandaVision Chapter 9 end with two major post-credit scenes, one focusing on Scarlet witch and another in Monica Rambeau.

These two moments not only close the Marvel series, but also incorporate elements of the franchise such as the Skrulls and own Nick Fury.

Spoiler Warning

Wanda and the Darkhold

After the end of WandaVision, Westview returned to normal and Wanda had to say goodbye to Vision and his twins. With her removed from her past, the series revealed to us what her destiny was and what happened to her new powers.

Scarlet Witch learns more about her powers. Photo: Marvel / Disney Plus

With the Scarlet Witch now living in a remote place, we notice how she is able to astrally project herself, something that Doctor Strange had done previously. In the scene, she appears studying the Darkhold, a magic book she took from Agatha Harkness, but also listening to the screams of her children. “Are the twins still alive?” and “will she be able to rescue them?” are some of the questions that fans debate on social networks.

Monica, a Skrull and Nick Fury

The arrival of a Skrull is the connection with Captain Marvel 2 or Secret Invasions Photo: Marvel / Disney Plus

As happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision showed that there is another Skrull on Earth. When talking to Monica, this character tells her that she was sent by an “old friend” of Maria Rambeau who asks to meet her. The former SWORD agent asks “where?” And she points to the sky

This is a nod to Nick Fury, who met and worked with Maria on Captain Marvel 1 and is currently on a spaceship.