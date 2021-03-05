WandaVision is just hours away from premiering on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series is one of the favorite productions of comic book fans and the general public, who are looking forward to the episode that will serve as the ending of the story,

Chapter 9 of WandaVision will be released this Friday, March 5, 2021. Below we show you the hours it will be available in Peru and the rest of Latin America.

WandaVision, chapter 9 – opening time in Peru and other countries

Latin America:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 4.00 am

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala: 2.00 am

Europe

UK and Portugal: 8:00 am .

Spain, Italy, Germany and Sweden: 9:00 am

What will happen in WandaVision chapter 9?

With Agatha Harkness Interested in the powers of Wanda Maxinoff after discovering that she is the possessor of the magic of chaos, the witch will do everything possible to keep them.

On the other hand, we will see what will happen between the two Vision. Fans want to know who the original character is and if they will face each other. In turn, thanks to a preview of Disney Plus, we find out that Wanda and her family will team up to fight the villain.

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.