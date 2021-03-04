WandaVision shows the short stay of a superhero couple in the town of Westview, which is now supervised by SWORD, whose main villain is the sorceress Agatha Harkness.

With just one chapter to conclude the series, we tell you the release date of the ninth episode, as well as the synopsis and trailer so you can enjoy the most successful show of Disney Plus.

WandaVision, chapter 9 – release date and time

Chapter 9 of WandaVision will premiere this Friday, March 5, 2021 through Disney Plus. The hours in which the episode of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

WandaVision – trailer chapter 9

What are the names of the episodes?

WandaVision, Chapter 1: Filmed with a Live Audience

WandaVision, Chapter 2: Don’t Change Channel

WandaVision, Chapter 3: Now in Colors

WandaVision, Chapter 4: We Interrupt This Program

WandaVision, chapter 5: A very special episode …

WandaVision, Chapter 6: Spectacular Halloween Premiere

WandaVision, Chapter 7: Down the Fourth Wall

WandaVision, Chapter 8: Unknown

WandaVision, Chapter 9: Unknown

WandaVision is the most successful series on Disney Plus. Photo: Marvel Studios

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.