WandaVision has thousands of fans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) with great expectation to know its outcome, which must reveal the fate of Scarlet Witch, Vision and the children of both heroes.

During the eight episodes streamed through Disney Plus, we saw how the ideal life of the protagonists it cracked and some doubts were resolved. However, the end of the series is expected to solve five questions that you can read below.

Is Wanda a mutant?

Episode 8 suggested that Wanda had powers as a child, long before contact with the Mind Stone. Will Maximoff be revealed to be a mutant? Fans believe that WandaVision will show the first mutants, which would have Monica Rambeau as an exponent.

Will Monica Rambeau be the first mutant we’ll see in the MCU?

As Darcy commented in Chapter 6, Monica Rambeau’s genetic makeup has changed due to the time that has elapsed inside the Hex. If his DNA has changed thanks to Wanda’s magic, this would cause the rest of Westview’s inhabitants to acquire powers as well. Will this be the way mutants are introduced to the MCU?

Why is Pietro Evan Peters?

Agatha Harkness explained that Quicksilver is a lie, a person under her control thanks to a spell to confuse Wanda. But it is not yet explained why he has the appearance of Evan Peters. Theories indicate that Agatha invoked him from an alternate reality, which would open the door to the multiverse that we will see in Doctor Strange 2.

SWORD is an undercover evil agency like HYDRA?

SWORD is an agency similar to SHIELD that is in charge of the control of new threats. Now that Hayward has reactivated Vision, it is believed that the android will work for HYDRA. Will Hayward really use Vision as a weapon, or is his goal just to stop Wanda and protect the people of Westview?

Can Billy and Tommy survive outside the Hex?

The Vision that Wanda has created cannot exist outside the Hex’s confines. For this reason, it is believed that the twins, Billy and Tommy will also die if they leave the dome. As in the comics, Wanda seems convinced that her children are real and not a simple creation of her magic. Can Tommy and Billy survive in the real world and be part of the Young Avengers in the MCU?