One of the series of the moment is, without a doubt, WandaVision. The Disney Plus program created by Jac Schaeffer has managed to cause a sensation among fans by showing what happened to the Scarlet Witch and Vision after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

Chapter 7 of the show surprised viewers by the arrival of Agatha harkness and his mysterious role. Now, many are looking forward to the premiere of episode 8, which will be a tribute to Modern family.

Through YouTube, a preview of the new installment was shared, in which you can see how Wanda speaks in front of an invisible camera and in a comic tone, as happened with Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) in fiction starring Sofia Vergara.

WandaVision, Chapter 8 – Sneak Peek

Also, the video shows the negative consequences on the world created by the Scarlet Witch. This occurred due to his decision to expand the transformation range to rescue Vision.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 7?

In an unsurprising (but cleverly executed) twist, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is confirmed to be the witch Agatha Harkness. When Monica Rambeau – who already shows her powers as Photon – arrives in Westview to warn Wanda of SWORD’s actions, she is confronted by the Scarlet Witch. Agnes appears on stage and asks her to leave.

Back at the ‘friendly neighbor’, Scarlet Witch asks about her children, to which her friend tells her that they are in the basement. Upon arriving at the place, he notices strange objects and that someone is using magic. “You thought you were the only witch in town,” says Agnes, who identifies herself as Agatha.

The series lets us see past scenes in which the witch is seen as responsible for everything that went wrong in Westview, including the arrival of Pietro Maximoff from the X-Men universe (Evan Peters).