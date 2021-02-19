If you are one of those who have already seen WandaVision chapter 7, but tend to leave the broadcast after the end, you should watch the premiere again. On this occasion, Marvel finally included its famous post-credit scenes.

In the episode of this Friday, February 19, fiction not only confirmed the presence of Agata Harkness and Monica Rambeau, giving the first glimpses of her powers as Photon, but also who met outside of the story transmitted.

Beware of the following information

What does the post-credits scene of WandaVision chapter 7 mean?

In the post credits scene from chapter 7 of WandaVision, Monica Rambeau, who is one step away from giving life to Photon, arrives at Agnes’s (Agatha) house in order to locate Wanda.

Noticing that all the doors are closed, he realizes that the entrance to the basement is clear. When he is about to enter, Pietro Maxinoff appears next to him, who tells him: “you have lost something”, to the surprise of the SWORT agent

Monica and Pietro Maxinoff are in WandaVision chapter 7. Photo: Disney +

Pietro hadn’t appeared in the entire episode, but now that we know he’s a creation of Agnes Harkness’ magic (or so we’ve been given to understand), he’ll be the one to take on Monica. A great fight between the two is likely to await us in the penultimate and eighth chapter of WandaVision.

Release date of chapter 8 of WandaVision

Chapter 8 of WandaVision will premiere on Friday, February 26, 2021 through Disney Plus.