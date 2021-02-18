The arrival of Pietro maxinoff The series – an Evan Peters version and not the Aaron Taylor-Johnson version – continues to raise doubts among the fan community. Also, some netizens believe that the new installment could include Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four. Will it be possible?

Next, we will tell you what happened in the sixth episode of the fiction, the premiere date of the series, as well as the synopsis, trailer and the list of chapters so you can enjoy WandaVision.

What happened in WandaVision, chapter 6?

A Vision curious and increasingly concerned he steps out of the Westview magic barrier and immediately begins to disintegrate. The scene lets us see how he returns to the form that was found by Wanda when she broke into the SWORD facilities and stole his body.

Warned about her husband’s situation by her son Billy, Wanda saves him by expanding the city limits. In doing so, it also consumes the foundation of the organization (which turns into a circus) and Darcy (who is unknown what happened to her).

The fate of Monica, Jimmy, and acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) is uncertain, as what happened to them is not revealed. In a later scene, Wanda is seen re-activating her powers.

When and what time to see episode 7 of WandaVision?

The WandaVision Chapter 7 this will be released Friday, February 19, 2021 via Disney Plus . The times in which the episodes of this production will be available in Latin America are the following:

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the day of the premiere, there was a double chapter. Next, the list with the release dates of each installment.

Chapter 7: February 19, 2021

Chapter 8: February 26, 2021

Chapter 9: March 5, 2021

Wandavision – trailer chapter 7

What is Wandavision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.