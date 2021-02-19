The premiere of WandaVision chapter 7 on Disney Plus has made fans increase their theories even more. While some think that we are one step away from seeing an X-Men or a member of Fantastic 4 making his debut at the MCUAt the moment, only who is behind Westview’s ‘mistakes’ has been confirmed.

This is the last short sitcom episode to feature fiction. On this occasion, the plot of Modern family was adapted, a story that starred Sofía Vergara.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in WandaVision chapter 7?

In an unsurprising (but cleverly executed) twist, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is confirmed to be the witch. Agatha harkness. When Monica Rambeau – who already shows her powers as Photon – arrives in Westview to warn Wanda of SWORD’s actions, she is confronted by the Scarlet Witch. Agnes appears on stage and asks her to leave.

Back at the ‘friendly neighbor’, Scarlet Witch asks about her children, to which her friend tells her that they are in the basement. Upon arriving at the place, he notices strange objects and that someone is using magic. “You thought you were the only witch in town,” says Agnes, who identifies herself as Agatha. Billy and Tommy’s whereabouts have not been disclosed.

Agnes eventually identified herself as Agatha Harkness. Photo: Disney Plus

The series lets us see past scenes where the witch is seen as responsible for everything that went wrong in Westview, including the arrival of Pietro Maximoff from the Fox X-Men universe (Evan Peters).

The post-credit scene of WandaVision chapter 7

Monica and Pietro Maxinoff are in WandaVision chapter 7. Photo: Disney +

Despite being kicked out of Wanda’s house, Monica Rambeau arrives at Agnes’s. Seeing that everything is closed, the agent notices that the entrance to the basement is open. When she goes to enter she is surprised by a strange Pietro (who apparently is under Agatha’s control).