With Vision (Paul bettany) digging deeper into Westview and its neighbors, WandaVision 1×06 leaves the decade of the 80s aside and now takes us to the 90s.

Away from Westview, we saw Monica Rambeau trying to get in touch with Wanda, not imagining that SWORD had other plans. Vision, for his part, leaves his family to investigate what is really happening with the city. An event endangers his ‘life’.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in WandaVision, chapter 6?

A Vision curious and increasingly concerned he steps out of the Westview magic barrier and immediately begins to disintegrate. The scene lets us see how he returns to the form that was found by Wanda when she broke into the SWORD facilities and stole his body.

Warned about her husband’s situation by her son Billy, Wanda saves him by expanding the city limits. In doing so, it also consumes the foundation of the organization (which turns into a circus) and Darcy (who is unknown what happened to her).

The fate of Monica, Jimmy, and acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), is uncertain as what happened to them is not revealed. In a later scene, Wanda is seen re-activating her powers.

Mephisto is not the villain but Nightmare (Nightmare)?

During the first chapters, fans have been convinced that Mephisto is the antagonist of the series and indicating that Agnes is the character who hides her appearance.

But apparently everything would change with WandaVision chapter 6. In a scene Scarlet Witch shared with Quicksilver, he asks her about her parents and her childhood. In one of the dialogues he says: “Tell me how did you do it?”, In reference to the taking of Westview. “I’m telling you because this is more impressive than throwing rays of light and causing nightmares ”, He added.

The Scarlet Witch’s response to how she created her reality is simple: “I’m not sure how I did it, I just remember feeling alone and empty. It was just an eternal nonexistence that he had to fill ”.

This reference has led fans to set their sights on Pietro Maxinoff, who could be the hidden form of the true villain of the Disney Plus series.