WandaVision is the first MCU series to air on Disney Plus. The fiction has released four episodes through the streaming service and there are still doubts

A few hours after the premiere of chapter 4, Marvel Studios has shown a trailer of what can be seen on Friday, February 5.

WandaVision, Chapter 5 – Trailer

The trailer shows us that the reality created by Scarlet Witch will be set in a sitcom from the eighties. In addition, it can be seen how Vision reaches the limit of Westview and apparently it leaves that town manufactured by the powers of Wanda.

Some SWORD trucks can also be seen violently entering Westview. This would cause the Scarlet Witch to attack the government agency premises. Lastly, Vision can be seen falling to the ground after supposedly entering the real world.

WandaVision – synopsis

Wanda maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021.