With Vision (Paul bettany) beginning to notice how strange his new home is, WandaVision 1×05 leaves aside the decade of the 60s and now takes us to the 80s.

Away from Westview, we find out how Monica Rambeau came to town and how she was kicked out by Wanda (Elizabeth olsen). In addition, Vision began to notice that his reality is not as true as it seems after receiving an email from SWORD

What happened in WandaVision chapter 5?

At the beginning of the episode, we see how Wanda is unable to make her twins sleep, so she accepts Agnes’s help. Scenes later, and trying to hide the presence of a dog, Thomas and Billy grow up before their eyes and are now 10 years old. Scarlet Witch begins to use magic without hiding it, a fact that Vision does not like.

Outside of Westview, Monica Rambeau is awake and apparently fine. She and others are shown a clip of Wanda breaking into a top-secret facility that guards Vision’s remains and steals them . That was, they tell us, nine days ago. “He has held thousands of people hostage since then and oh, resurrected Vision. It was against the Sokovia agreements ”, one of the characters mentioned.

At another point, we see Vision at work receiving a message from SWORD, which is answered by his partner. Noticing this, he enters his mind and takes him out of the trance he is in, he tells him that “she (Wanda) is controlling them and that she needs to go home.”

Later on, SWORD sends a drone to Westview. Monica is controlling him, although she does not know that he is armed. The device attacks Wanda to the agent’s dismay. Dressed in her usual superhero outfit, the Scarlet Witch comes out of her reality and confronts the organization. He warns them that he does not want interference in his life, or that of his ‘family’.

WandaVision, chapter 5 ended with one of the best moments of the series: Vision facing Wanda, but interrupted by Quicksilver. No, not Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version of Avengers: age of ultron, but the Evan Peters for X-Men: Days of Future Past .

Evan Peters as Pietro Manxinoff Photo: Disney Plus