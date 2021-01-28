WandaVision is the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe issued by Disney Plus. The show has three chapters broadcast through the streaming platform and has received mixed reviews from the public and the specialized press.

A few hours after the premiere of episode 4, Marvel Studios released a preview of what can be seen on Friday, January 29.

WandaVision, Chapter 4 – Trailer

The trailer shows us how the agent Jimmy woo he is with Geraldine, who is actually Monica Rambeau, outside the dome where the fictional reality in which Wanda and Vision live is found.

It is also revealed that Woo is the person who warned Scarlet Witch to wake up . In addition, it is shown that SWORD has all the neighbors of Wanda monitored, thanks to some photos pasted on a board that are observed by Darcy lewis.

Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Darcy Lewis (Kat dennings) appeared in Ant-Man and Thor, respectively. Both were secondary characters, but in WandaVision they will have an important role and will solve the mysteries that the Disney Plus series has.

How many chapters will WandaVision have?

The WandaVision series will have nine episodes, which will be released every week. On the opening day, there was a double chapter. Below is the list with the premiere dates of each episode.

Chapter 4: January 29, 2021

Chapter 5: February 5, 2021

Chapter 6: February 19, 2021

Chapter 7: February 26, 2021

Chapter 8: March 5, 2021

Chapter 9: March 12, 2021.