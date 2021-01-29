With Wanda (Elizabeth olsen) and Vision (Paul bettany) beginning to notice how strange his new home is, WandaVision 1×04 leaves the decade of the 70s aside and takes us to the present.

Away from Westview, we find out how Monica Rambeau came to town. In addition, the presence of a scene that connects with the events of Avengers: endgame has been included.

Spoiler Warning

What happened in WandaVision chapter 4?

Instead of taking us to a new decade, WandaVision chapter 4 takes us to the real world, exactly when the Thanos snap is reversed by Hulk in Endgame. With Monica showing up at a hospital without knowing what is happening, a doctor tells her that her mother, Maria Rambeau, a friend of Captain Marvel, had died.

A scene later, and with Monica already incorporated into SWORD, she is assigned to a strange missing persons case in Westview, New Jersey, a city that not even the local police have information about. When he reaches the place, he bumps into Jimmy woo (last seen in Ant-Man and The wasp), who informs him that no one can enter the village and those who have left have collective amnesia.

Not understanding what is happening, the woman approaches the place and is absorbed by an energy field. This prompts SWORD to launch a search for his agent and recruit, among other scientists, Darcy Lewis, character who was part Thor. She solves the mystery around Westview and determines that Wanda is behind the whole problem.

With the help of an old television, Lewis and Woo discover the reality created by the Scarlet Witch and that she is about to have twins. As they watch what happens, they discover Monica, exactly when she helps to give birth to the children.

It is in this scene that the avenger tells her about Pietro, to which Rambeau tells her that his twin was killed by Ultron. This not only surprises Wanda, but leads her to expel Monica from her reality. Already in the present, the woman warns that Scarlet Witch is the one behind the disappearance of the town.

The episode ends with a strange conversation between Vision and Wanda, where not only does he begin to notice that there is something strange, but that we are shown how his body ended up after Thanos stole his mind gem . Surprised, his wife only manages to continue with his life as if nothing had happened.