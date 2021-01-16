The premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus has fans excited, but at the same time confused by its first scenes. With several moments and references, the episodes are already the most commented on on social networks.

The fiction, which is already available in streaming, has not only confirmed the number of chapters it will have, but will continue phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Spider-Man: far from home of 2019.

What happened in WandaVision chapter 1 and 2?

At the WandaVision premiere, we saw the return of Wanda Maxinoff and Vision, a couple who were last seen together in Avengers: Infinity War. With the death of the android, the series allows us to see a reality created, by what is known thanks to the comics, by Scarlet Witch.

The first two episodes already let us see more than one reference to Marvel comics. The scenes have Hydra as protagonists and Sword, a mysterious group that appears at the end of chapter 2.

WandaVision chapter 3: first preview of the series

After the premiere of WandaVision chapter 1 and 2, the teaser trailer corresponding to the third episode has been revealed, which exposes a new reality in color and no longer in black and white.

In the images you can see a W she’s pregnant and then carrying her newborn sons, Billy and Tommy . Agnes and more of the couple’s neighbors also appear on the scene.

On the other hand, it will be seen Sword’s presence, a government agency that combats extraterrestrial threats and complements SHIELD’s national operations

Release date to see WandaVision, Chapter 3

Disney + decided that the WandaVision episodes will have a weekly premiere, so the next installment is dated for January 22, 2021.