After a season full of surprises and exciting references, the end of WandaVision seems to have left more doubts than answers among MCU fans. We know that we will know more about the fate of Scarlet witch in the aftermath of Dr. Strange, but an unexpected change to the post-credits scene of the series suggests that “something” could happen sooner than thought.

This comparison video from the Everything Always channel gives us a better idea of ​​the change:

Did you notice it? Don’t worry, here we tell you exactly what changed. In the new scene, we can see a silhouette descending from the mountain, and although this silhouette is not visible in its entirety, fans believe that it could be Dr. Strange.

Via: Reddit