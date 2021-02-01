WandaVision has had the attention of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe since it premiered on Disney Plus. With four episodes already aired, the ideal world of Wanda Maximoff and Vision seems to reveal her true nature and leaves more than one fan speculating about her future.

Certainly, viewers will have to put together the pieces of this mental game that “so much headaches” caused showrunner Jac Schaeffer. In conversation with Digital Spy, he confessed that the various plot twists were difficult to plan before starting production and materializing his craziest ideas.

“I think when we were getting the story out, it was very difficult. We had many goals. There was a lot on different levels. I have so many memories. When I think about the early stages of breaking it, I remember a lot of headaches and just thought ‘How do we put up with all this?’ ”He told the outlet.

After these words, he explained that they had several different systems, color codes and formats for everything to work. “What about making decisions about what is too much? What is lily gold? What is not enough? All those early development decisions are really tough, ”he added to the showrunner.

Photo: Composition / Marvel

Despite the difficult task, Schaeffer noted that the WandaVision production team made it very easy to realize his ideas. “All the people involved in the execution of everything, that was a dream, because all those beautiful things combined incredibly well,” he concluded.

WandaVision – official synopsis

The show combines the comic style of classic situations with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, but begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. As a result, the characters will initiate a plan to combat the villains that will interrupt their tranquility.