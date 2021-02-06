WandaVision released its fifth chapter to create more confusion than certainties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Pietro and the twins Thomas and Billy surprised with their appearance, but another character ended up stealing the attention of fans and social networks.

It is nothing less than Baby vision. This adorable version of the superhero was introduced during the opening screen of the sitcom created by Wanda, which featured a series of memories of the Maximoff family and even the childhood of the mighty Synth.

In this scene, we can briefly see a photograph of Baby Vision dressed in a romper, accompanied by a couple of bears and a stuffed monkey. In addition, it is appreciated that he already had the Mind Stone from the first months, and could levitate things throughout his house, as well as pass through walls.

In another of the images, a version of Vision appears with approximately 10 years and the next, as a teenager in front of a blackboard. A happy but fictional life created by Wanda, which contrasts with her past in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Vision’s true origin in the MCU

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vision is created, after Tony Stark and Bruce Banner uploaded the AI ​​for JARVIS, into a synthetic organic body, which was created by Ultron as a bodily enhancement for himself, powered by the Gem of the mind. After this, he affirms that he “is on the side of life” and allies with the avengers against the villain.