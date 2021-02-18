There is less and less to see the new premiere of WandaVision 1×07, a plot that has achieved great success in Disney + and among Marvel fans.

This will be the last short sitcom episode to feature fiction. On this occasion, the plot of Modern family will be adapted, a story that starred Sofía Vergara.

WandaVision’s winks

Throughout its six chapters, WandaVision has paid tribute to famous American television series, with Malcolm in the middle as the last one.

Only in episode 1 and 2 were references to the comedies of the 50s and 60s, respectively. With light humor and pre-recorded laughs, fans acknowledged winks at The Dick Van Dyke Sshow, My Beautiful Genius and Bewitched.

For chapter 3 of WandaVision, which has already left black and white aside, we have the introduction of the couple’s children: Billy and Tommy. Scenes from The brady bunch and The Mary Tyler Moore show were included.

In the fourth installment of the fiction, we move a little away from the reality of Wanda Maxinoff and we go to the present, in which we are told how Monica Rambeau came to Westview.

For episode 5 of WandaVision, the story moves back to the 1990s. Here we see that sitcoms like Step by step and Tres por tres (Full House) were used for inspiration.

In Chapter 6, the Disney + story used Malcolm in the middle as part of its narrative. For the seventh installment, the series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will use Modern family as a reference.