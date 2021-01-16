WandaVision arrived at Disney Plus and fans of the MCU will finally know the life as a couple of the protagonists, after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. “Strange, funny and mysteriously irresistible” were some of the criticisms. What not many noticed was the number of references that reveal which series served as inspiration.

I love Lucy (1951)

The comedy was about the daily life of a married couple made up of the characters from Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) and Ricky Ricardo, played by actor Desi Arnaz. Notably, both actors were married in real life.

The Brady bunch (1969)

The series revolves around the coexistence of a newly married couple formed by Mike and Carol. Each of them brings three children: boys in the case of the father (Greg, Peter and Bobby) and girls in the case of the mother (Marcia, Jan and Cindy). The employee Alice also lives with all of them.

Family ties (1982)

In the city of Columbus, Ohio, the Keaton family lives, a marriage formed by Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse (Meredith Baxter). These are ex-hippies in the 60s, voters of the Democratic Party, whose son Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox) is a young Republican Party sympathizer.

Roseanne (1988)

The show portrays with sarcasm, irony and black humor a quite disastrous family, disorderly and with tight economic resources. Many times manners were not taken care of, affection was conspicuous by its absence (at least in appearance) and everyone made fun of everyone.

Sabrina (1996)

The young student Sabrina Spellman, when she turns 16, learns that she is a witch and that she has magical powers. To learn how to use her powers, she will listen to the instructions of her two aunts, who are also witches.