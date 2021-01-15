Surely after finishing seeing Soul and The Mandalorian you wanted to see something new and exclusive in Disney Plus. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait any longer because the first two episodes of WandaVision.

Now, this is the first sequel within the MCU, so you hope that WandaVision is full of details alluding to all the Marvel Studios movies. Are there secrets? Easter Eggs? Several and they are not so easy to catch, so you should pay close attention.

For this reason we are going to show you all those extras that surely happened to you when watching the first two episodes of WandaVision on Disney Plus. We also remind you that there are many spoilers coming, so if you still do not see the series, we recommend that you take a look at it before continuing with this article.

What mysteries do the first episodes of WandaVision hold?

You have to understand that the first two episodes of WandaVision are inspired – at least in their aesthetics – by series from the 1950s and 1960s in the United States such as ‘I Love Lucy’, ‘Bewitched‘ and ‘I dream of Jeannie‘.

The first detail shown to us is that Vision talks about never forgetting anything – which they handle as a joke – however, perhaps our hero does not remember that Thanos killed him by taking the Infinity Stone from him.

Then WandaVison introduces us to Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s neighbor who is based on Agatha harkness, the witch who taught the witch to use magic Scarlet Witch in the comics of the 70s.

The ‘commercial’ that appears in the middle of the first episode of WandaVision presents us with a toaster that is manufactured by Stark Industries and a sound very similar to the one used is heard Hombre de Hierro when attacking.

Now, beyond the references to the music of the time or the Bolsheviks being mentioned, at the end of WandaVision We see that someone is watching the series from a base of operations inside a truck? You can also see the logo of SWORD.

What is SWORD?

There is a theory within the MCU that many fans have developed since Spider-Man: Far From Home. In this movie it is revealed that Nick Fury was in space with the Skrulls and serving as SWORD’s boss, a kind of replacement for SHIELD.

The acronym for SWORD mean Sentient World Observation and Response Department and this organization has a ship in space. In the first episodes they are rarely seen, but surely they will be a pivot within WandaVision.

The easter eggs of the second chapter of WandaVision

We already tell you part of what is worth appreciating the first chapter of WandaVision, now follows what comes in the second, which does not reveal much, but encourages all those conspiracy theories that fans love so much.

In the animation there is a reference to something called ‘Bova Milk’. Bova was a humanoid cow in the Marvel comics that he already helped raise Wanda and Prieto when they were little. There are also various adjustments in the house and it seems that both the Scarlet Witch and Vision are unaware.

During the second episode, Wanda comes across a helicopter with the colors of Iron Man’s armor and the SWORD logo, then we meet Geraldine’s character, who is actually Monica Rambeau, the girl who appears in the Captain Marvel movie . Here things in WandaVision They already got a little strange.

The following theory is a bit far-fetched; during the second episode of WandaVision there is a talent contest to support the children of the Westville elementary school and a lot is said ‘for the children’ and that refers to the comic of The Children’s Crusade which is the continuation of the events that occurred in House of M which is when the Scarlet Witch says ‘No more mutants’.

References to Hydra? Wanda pregnant?

During the commercial in the middle of the second episode of WandaVision it is possible to see a Struker watch which refers to the Baron Struker that comes out in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was the agent of HYDRA who faced Pietro and Wanda. On that same clock you could see the logo of the evil organization.

Just when you think you saw everything, at the end of the episode, after things calmed down, Wanda shows up pregnant, which is not uncommon for the character because in the comics she has two children who are part of the Young Avengers.

If that wasn’t enough, a bee keeper appears who also displays the logo of SWORD. in her back. Still a more nailed detail is that everything that has to do with these insects is related to the villains of AIM that come out in the game of Marvel’s Avengers from Square Enix.

When do the rest of the episodes of WandaVision? If everything goes according to plan, it would be January 22 and 29; February 5, 12, 19 and 26 and March 5. After Marvel Studios, Black Widow would follow.



