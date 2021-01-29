Just when you expected the fourth episode of WandaVision follow the same line as the previous ones, we have a slight pause, one that already explains several details of the context behind the series.

The funny thing about this fourth episode of WandaVision is that prior to the premiere, Marvel Studios released a spoiler the size of the world with a clip that lasted no more than two minutes and gave us a little insight into the role of Captain Monica Rambeau in the series.

With this established, we are going to tell you what are all the easter eggs and secrets revealed during the fourth episode of the new series that formally begins the fourth phase of the always loved and criticized Marvel Studios MCU.

Remember that there are many spoilers coming from the fourth episode of WandaVision, so we recommend that you take a tour of Disney Plus for you to catch up if with the series.

Beyond Westville, right after the snap

The fourth episode of WandaVision It begins with the reversal of Thanos’ snap that revived half of the living things in the universe that had disappeared three years ago. This is the first time we have seen the process happen like this because all the characters are in complete confusion, and among them is Monica Rambeau, who is looking for her mother, Maria Rambeau, who died three years earlier after surgery.

On the other hand, it does not appear SHIELD, but we do have SWORD whose acronym in Spanish means ‘Sentient Arms Observation and Response Division’. In the comics it was Sentient World, but now they changed it. Within the facilities of this place it is possible to appreciate how a plate dedicated to Maria ‘Photon’ Rambeau, who was already known like that since Captain Marvel.

After Monica is told that she cannot travel to space because her mother requested it, the also known as ‘Lieutenant Problems’ is entrusted to a mission in a place called Westville which is located in southern New Jersey. James E. Woo, an FBI agent, is waiting for her to tell her about the strange situation in the place.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first appearance of the Agent Woor, since we saw it before in the movies of Ant-Man To be able to find a lost witness It is also here when we see where the helicopters that Wanda finds with the SWORD symbol come from, even a little joke is made to the models of what we now know are drones.

WandaVision presents the return of old acquaintances

Darcy Lewis, a character played by Kat Dennings (Two Broke Girls), returns to the scene as she was contacted by SWORD and the FBI to investigate everything that is happening inside WestVille. She discovers the signal of the transmission of what appears to be the world of WandaVision.

Then we also found out that that ‘bee keeper’ that SWORD’s suit actually brought another outfit, only when he crosses the barrier to the world of WandaVision the suit transforms.

On the other hand, Darcy lewis has an important role, at least in this episode, especially since she is discovering who is who within this entire television program that seems to be invented by ‘The Scarlet Witch’. They even ask themselves a very simple question: Wasn’t Vision dead?

Almost all the neighbors and friends are identified without problems, however, neither Agnes nor Dottie appear, we even realize that the former does not have a driver’s license with which she can identify, a detail that already raises some suspicions. .

Explanation of the sound of the radio and the approaches to Wanda

Darcy Lewis explains that radio waves appear from Westville that allow us to see the show WandaVision and discovers that with some antennas it is possible to intervene a radio team in the program to ‘contact’ Wanda in some way. Later, Darcy realizes that the broadcast is somehow cut off or ‘censored’ by someone.

This is when everything begins to make sense because everything is a reality created by the powers of Wanda maximoff. We even realized how poor Vision’s body is, which seems to be manipulated by the powers of the Scarlet Witch.

We also know why Monica Rambeau was kicked out of WestVille and how Wanda is controlling everything at her pleasure, even her babies. Now, all of this more or less puts in perspective everything that may come in WandaVisionWe could even bet that the sitcoms aren’t going to last long and the action is coming.

TO WandaVision He only has 5 more episodes left, which will premiere on February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5. Let’s say that we are about to enter the middle of the road and we can expect anything because there is still a lot of story to tell.



