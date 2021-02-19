WandaVision It reached its seventh episode, the one that builds the way to the end of the series. Many details of the plot were revealed once and for all, even there are not so many secrets between the protagonists of the series. Now it only remains to get to the end of the kernel.

As is often the case, there were many easter eggs that surely passed you by, so this is the best moment to explain them to you. If this wasn’t enough, too we had a scene in the middle of the credits, detail that had not yet been presented. So, if you’re barely going to watch the series, stick with it until the end (and beat him with control).

If you still haven’t seen the seventh episode of WandaVision, we recommend that you run to Disney Plus and take advantage because at this time the service is not down as it happened at 2 am Central time. Now if you like spoilers, go ahead, let’s tell you how the episode went.

WandaVision breaks the fourth wall as in Modern Family

WandaVision Episode 6 made a lot of reference to Malcolm in the Middle and on 7 he was attached to Modern Family. Here we already have moments where Wanda breaks character and speaks to the camera and says that everything got out of control. We even see their children playing with Atari, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and even Uno cards.

Billy, who has powers similar to his mother’s, complains that he is in pain, only Wanda she does not attend him because ‘she is tired’, even ‘fed up’. Another program to which WandaVision makes tribute is The OfficeWe can even appreciate that because of the entrance music and because in this series there are also moments when the characters speak directly to the camera.

On the other hand, let us take into account that I no longer blunt in the aspect that WandaVision is created by Wanda Maximoff, In other words, there is no longer a brand behind with this concept. Speaking of realities Wanda now don’t believe this version of Pietro be yours and tell your children that ‘that’ is not your uncle.

Beyond the hex, Monica rambeau manages to contact some SWORD members who are not aligned with Tyler hayward And that’s when we found out that this organization wanted to reconnect Vision, until Wanda stopped them. Technically, Tyler wants his gun back.

Foton just born?

In what Agnes takes the Billy Y Timmy from the house of Wanda so that ‘The Scarlet Witch’ can recover, the young woman Maximoff he realizes that he no longer has control of everything that is happening. There is even a slight concern about everything that is happening.

Then, in the commercial, an antidepressant medicine called Nexus appeared that speaks precisely of the world revolving ‘around you’, as has happened with the entire series of WandaVision. Also, in the Marvel characters we have the Nexus beings which are people with powers that alter the probability or flow of ‘universal time’. So much Wanda What Vision they are considered Nexus beings.

Meanwhile, in the house of Agnes, Billy try to read the mind of Agnes, but she does not allow it, which raises suspicions. Out of the hex, Monica try to enter WandaVision, but it does not succeed with an armored vehicle of SWORDHowever, he decides to enter on foot and, fortunately, he stays with his reality and discovers that he has powers.

An additional detail is that, while Monica enter the Hex, listen to various quotes from the movie Captain Marvel. Within the reality created by Wanda, Vision He has already managed to free Darcy, who tells him everything that happened since Thanos and even reminds him of the detail of Jarvis.

Agatha Harkness enters the scene and is the ‘mastermind author of WandaVision

As we mentioned, the seventh episode of WandaVision begins to build the series finale and reveals many secrets. Everything starts when Monica He arrives with Wanda to warn her about everything that is happening and that he wants to help her, only to see Agnes asking her not to interfere in her affairs.

At Agnes’s house, we can see that the children Maximoff they were watching a program called I gabba gabba which aired between 2007 and 2015. From there we see that Wanda goes to check the whole place and finds in the basement what looks like a site over which she has no control. We can also appreciate a book that could well be the Darkhold a magic book that has spells and that could be a link to the next movie of Doctor Strange.

Agnes finally reveals herself as Agatha harkness And the same song that features her says that she’s been manipulating everything, even she killed ‘Sparky’. Right after the song ‘Agatha all along‘, Monica arrives at Agnes’s house to inspect her and when she opens the doors to the basement, she appears Pietro again to say ‘did you miss something?’ and that’s where the episode ends.

Now we know who really is running the threads of everything that was happening in Westview / WestVille and we will surely have many more answers in the last two episodes that will be released on February 26 and March 5 respectively. Excited about how episode seven of WandaVision? Let’s follow the conversation on our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.



