Just when you thought you already knew which way it goes WandaVision, Marvel studios turns the tables and reminds you that ultimately it is his universe. In other words, you are not ready for everything that is coming inside the MCU.

Now, beyond the ‘easter eggs’ or the secrets revealed in the fifth episode of WandaVision, you have to pay close attention to all the narrative factors that come. What do we mean? The direction the MCU is going to go seems somewhat tragic, uninspiring, and dark. We can even already say that the multiverse is close.

We remind you that everything that follows contains many spoilers, so, if you still do not see WandaVision, we recommend you take a look at Disney Plus so you can catch up so you can continue the conversation.

The eighties arrived, but the program is no longer the same

By now you know that SWORD he discovered that Wanda maximoff created a kind of television series for this new life, however, everything begins to spiral out of control, at least for the Scarlet Witch.

There is a new house, as in the other episodes, Wanda Y Vision They cannot calm the children and Agnes begins to reveal that she has some tricks up her sleeve to be able to raise babies. Will she reveal herself to be Agatha Harkness? To that we must add that the theme of the ‘sitcom’ is beginning to be lost.

On the other side of WestVille, we see how Monica rambeau is studied to find out what happened to her in the world created by Wanda. In the comics, Maria’s daughter has powers which gave her the right to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel for a time. When they check your blood, they can’t figure out anything. It seems that in WandaVision maybe a new hero will be introduced to us.

To this we must add that in WandaVision We are reminded that Wanda Maximoff does not have a ‘codename’, perhaps because Marvel Studios did not have the rights to use ‘The Scarlet Witch’ at the time.

WandaVision finally tells us what happened to Vision’s body

In this episode of WandaVision finally reveal to us once and for all what happens to the body of Vision, which had SWORD and it was stolen by Wanda. That is why in episode four we see him ‘dead’, although now he was more alive than ever and, incidentally, with his conscience.

In addition to remembering the Sokovia agreements, those that were made after Wanda killed several civilians with her powers in Age of Ultron, Sparky, a family dog, appears. Vision that doesn’t last long in the series.

WandaVision also reminds us who have powers thanks to the infinity gems: Wanda Y Captain Marvel there are at least two, only the latter also has blood Kree.

The revelations begin to get tense when in this episode we see that the characters of the series have Internet and Vision has the ability to free the inhabitants of WestVille of Wanda’s ‘control’. To this we must also add that the twins know that their mother is behind all this, as well as that they grow at full speed.

Wanda’s nightmares return

Wanda reverts to using her original form when she comes out of her ‘hexagon’ and threatens SWORD by telling them you don’t want to see them in WestVille again. Even his accent comes back. Followed by this we have the commercials that seem to be Wanda’s nightmares where Lagos towels appear, alluding to what the ‘Scarlet Witch’ did in Captain America: Civil War.

Meanwhile, on the homecoming, just when Wanda’s forced ‘credits happen’, she and Vision discuss what is happening, there is even a somewhat hypocritical point where the ‘Scarlet Witch’ says she doesn’t know how it all started.

Right at the end of the fifth episode of WandaVision, After the dog died, the children are now 10 years old and the arguments reached their peak, the house bell rings, Wanda opens the door and alarms sound in the facilities of SWORD outside of WestVille.

Vision asks about the person at the door and it turns out to be ‘the lost brother’. Darcy, who is monitoring the situation, wonders if he upset Pietro. After that they hug and the show ends.

We clearly see that the Pietro that can be seen on the screen is nothing more and nothing less than Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men movies. Does this mean the Marvel multiverse is coming? Perhaps all of this will be revealed during the sixth episode of WandaVision.



